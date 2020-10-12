13 Deaths, 1,066 Fresh Virus Cases In Haryana

Chandigarh: Thirteen more people died from coronavirus in Haryana on Monday as 1,066 fresh coronavirus cases surfaced, taking the number of infections in the state to 1,43,221, according to a Health Department bulletin. So far, 1,592 people have died from the infection in the state. On Monday, three deaths were reported from Hisar; two each from Panipat, Jhajjar, Bhiwani and Sirsa; and one each from Gurgaon and Kurukshetra, the bulletin said.

Among the districts which reported a spike in cases were Gurgaon (274) and Faridabad (162). Currently, the state has 10,401 active cases with the recovery rate hovering around 91.63 per cent. According to the bulletin, the number of infections is doubling after every 38 days with the fatality rate at 1.11 per cent. As many as 87,924 tests are being conducted after every 10 lakh people, it said. The bulletin added that 1,31,228 patients have been discharged after recovery so far.

