13 Delhi-bound Trains Running Late Due to Dense Fog in North India

Entire north India is gripped by strong cold waves and fog causing delays in regular train operations. As a result, 13 Delhi-bound trains are running late on Thursday, January 20. According to Northern Railways’ Chief Public relation Officer, the list of delayed trains includes Howrah-New Delhi Express, Puri- New Delhi Express and Mumbai- New Delhi Express, Gorakhpur- New Delhi Express and Kanpur- New Delhi Express among others.

Additionally, the operations of 20 trains originating from West Bengal is going to remain affected between January 20 and 25. The delay on the route is being caused by the proposed three-hour block for the construction of a road overbridge on the Dhanbad and Howrah route.

While train services remain affected, flights are operating as usual. According to Delhi’s International Airport Limited, though there is low visibility at the airport, the flight operations remain unaffected.

The airport officials requested passengers to contact their respective airlines for any update or detail about the flight.

Parts of the national capital witnessed “cold day" conditions for the eighth consecutive day on Thursday. Meteorologists have forecast a fall in minimum temperatures in the next three days due to western disturbances.

According to the India Meteorological Department, the temperature could be well over 2 to 4 degrees in most parts of northwest India and the National Capital. The forecasts suggest that fog is likely to remain dense in Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi and UP on January 20. Thereafter it is expected to record a significant decrease in spread and density.

On January 19, the railways had to cancel over 390 trains due to operational reasons and foggy weather. This included trains that were operational between Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Karnataka, New Delhi, Punjab, Assam, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu among other states. Passengers who had booked tickets online through IRCTC were issued refunds in their source account. However, for tickets booked through the PRS counter, passengers needed to collect a refund by visiting the PRS counter and filling out the related form.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.