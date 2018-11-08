English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
13 Flights Delayed at Mumbai Airport as Air India's Contract Staff Go on Strike Over Diwali Bonus
“Due to a sudden industrial situation at Mumbai airport by Air India Air Transport Services Limited (AIATSL) employees, some flights have got delayed,"Air India spokesperson said.
Representative image
Loading...
Mumbai: Air India's flight operations were affected on Thursday after a section of employees of the carrier's ground handling subsidiary AIATSL went on a flash strike against non-payment of Diwali bonus, an official said.
As many as 10 domestic and three international flights were delayed by up to three hours due to the strike, the airline official said.
Air India Air Transport Services Limited (AIATSL), a wholly-owned subsidiary of the national carrier, provides ground handling services to Air India across airports in the country. It has about 5,000 employees, including those on contract.
"Some AIATSL employees at the Mumbai airport are on strike since Wednesday-Thursday (intervening) night over non-payment of Diwali Bonus, leading to disruption in services. These employees, however, are on contract," the official said.
"Till this morning, 10 domestic flights were delayed besides three international ones. The delay was up to three hours," he said.
Air India has pressed into service its permanent employees to handle the ground handling operations at the Mumbai airport, the official said.
"Negotiations are going on between the striking employees and the AIATSL management to resolve the issue," he added.
As many as 10 domestic and three international flights were delayed by up to three hours due to the strike, the airline official said.
Air India Air Transport Services Limited (AIATSL), a wholly-owned subsidiary of the national carrier, provides ground handling services to Air India across airports in the country. It has about 5,000 employees, including those on contract.
"Some AIATSL employees at the Mumbai airport are on strike since Wednesday-Thursday (intervening) night over non-payment of Diwali Bonus, leading to disruption in services. These employees, however, are on contract," the official said.
"Till this morning, 10 domestic flights were delayed besides three international ones. The delay was up to three hours," he said.
Air India has pressed into service its permanent employees to handle the ground handling operations at the Mumbai airport, the official said.
"Negotiations are going on between the striking employees and the AIATSL management to resolve the issue," he added.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Understanding And Dealing With Hazardous Delhi Pollution
-
Tuesday 06 November , 2018
Decoding the ‘Green Cracker’ Mystery
-
Monday 05 November , 2018
Amidst Stubble Burning, Kuldeep Singh Took An Unique Pledge
-
Friday 02 November , 2018
Right To Breathe: Delhi Pollution May Lead To Epidemic
-
Wednesday 31 October , 2018
DD Video Journalist Records Anguished Message During Dantewada Naxal Attack
Understanding And Dealing With Hazardous Delhi Pollution
Tuesday 06 November , 2018 Decoding the ‘Green Cracker’ Mystery
Monday 05 November , 2018 Amidst Stubble Burning, Kuldeep Singh Took An Unique Pledge
Friday 02 November , 2018 Right To Breathe: Delhi Pollution May Lead To Epidemic
Wednesday 31 October , 2018 DD Video Journalist Records Anguished Message During Dantewada Naxal Attack
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Kubbra Sait: A Layout or Clear Marking Will Help Film Sex or Intimate Scenes With Ease
- Alia Bhatt on Boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor: I Think I Have Found ‘The One’
- Amid Marriage Rumours, Malaika Arora & Arjun Kapoor Step Out for Romantic Date; See Pics
- Buying an Air Purifier For Your Home? Here is Everything You Need to Know
- Kohli Faces Social Media Backlash for ‘Move Out of India’ Comment
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...