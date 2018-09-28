English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
13 Illegal Migrants From Bangladesh Arrested in Mathura
While 12 immigrants were living without an identity proof, one had a bogus Aadhaar card bearing address of Jatora village, the SSP said.
Mathura: Thirteen illegal migrants from Bangladesh, including five children, were taken into custody today at a village near Mathura, police said.
Acting on a tip-off, the police nabbed them on Monday from Jatora village in the district, Senior Superintendent of Police Babloo Kumar said, adding they were living in the village for the last two years.
They were three men, five women and five children.
While 12 immigrants were living without an identity proof, one had a bogus Aadhaar card bearing address of Jatora village, the SSP said.
According to Mr Kumar, station house officers of all police stations have been instructed to intensify the search against illegal migrants.
