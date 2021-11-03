13 Jharkhand Workers Rescued From Rajkot Marble Company

As many as 13 labourers of Jharkhand who were kept captive in a marble company in Rajkot district of Gujarat have been rescued. The factory owners had employed them on a salary of Rs 15,000. The workers were beaten up when they demanded their salary. All of them have safely returned to their after intervention of the Jharkhand government.

The labourers are residents of the Dhanbad and Bokaro districts of Jharkhand and had gone to Gujarat for work. The workers said that they were told to pay Rs 25,000 each when they wanted to leave. They alleged that they were being pressurised to pay the money.

Social worker Ankit Rajgarhia got the information about the workers and he informed the Jharkhand government. Rajgarhia said, “I had got information about 13 labourers being trapped in a marble factory in Rajkot through. Through a tweet, I immediately informed Jharkhand Government Minister Champai Soren.”

Ministers Champai Soren and Satyanand Bhogta took notice of the tweet. They ordered the administration of Bokaro district to rescue the workers. The laborers have reached Dhanbad by Mumbai Mail Express.

With the continuous effort and follow-up by the state migrant control room team all 13 migrants from Gujarat reached safely Dhanbad today morning by 7:30 am via train. They expressed their regards to the Government of Jharkhand. pic.twitter.com/MalUpyEwfB— State Migrant Control Room, Ranchi (@migrantcell_JH) November 2, 2021

Ankit, one of the labourers, said that the Rajkot administration rescued them from the factory. Another labourer expressed happiness over the initiative of the government and administration.

Guddu Kumar Singh, another labourer, said, “I was being forced to work in the marble factory. They used to beat me whenever I asked for my salary. A person named Manoj and Raju took us to a tiled company in Rajkot on September 30 promising a osalary of Rs 15,000 every month. We were held captive, forced to work and tortured.”

