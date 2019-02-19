English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
13 Killed, 18 Injured as Truck Mows Down Baraat Procession on Jaipur Highway
The people who lived along the Pratapgarh-Jaipur highway were walking on the roadside in choti sadri area, as a part of a ‘barat’ or a marriage procession, when the driver reportedly lost control and ran over the crowd.
Image source: Twitter
Pratapgarh, Rajasthan: Thirteen people were killed and 18 were left injured, after a truck mowed down a baraat procession on Rajasthan’s Pratapgarh-Jaipur highway on Monday night.
The people who lived along the highway, were walking on the roadside in Choti Sadri area as a part of the marriage procession, when the driver reportedly lost control and ran over the crowd.
Nine people died on spot and four died on the way to a hospital. Fifteen people, including the bride, have been injured and are currently undergoing treatment.
Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said he was deeply saddened to hear about the accident. "My heartfelt condolences to the grieved families. I pray for speedy recovery of injured people (sic)," he tweeted.
He said the injured were rushed to a government hospital in Choti Sadri and later on 15 of them, who were critically hurt, were referred to a facilities in Udaipur.
Nine of the deceased have been identified as: Daulatram (60), Bharat (30), Shubham (5), Chotu (5), Dilip (11), Arjun (15), Ishu (19), Ramesh (30) and Karan (28), police said.
The DSP said the truck driver apparently could not see the procession.
He said the bodies are kept in a mortuary for postmortem and an investigation is underway
