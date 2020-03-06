13 Killed, 5 Critical After SUV Rams Into Crashed Car in Karnataka's Tumakuru
Among the dead, 10 were from Tamil Nadu and three from Bengaluru. All of them were pilgrims who were on their way to Dharmasthala in Karnataka.
Representative image
Bengaluru: At least 13 persons, including women and children, were killed and five critically wounded when an SUV collided with a car that had crashed against a road divider moments ago near Kunigal in Tumakuru district of Karnataka in the early hours of Friday, police said.
Of the victims, while 12 died on the spot, a child breathed his last in a hospital, they added.
The injured were admitted to the hospital, the police said.
Among the dead, 10 were from Tamil Nadu and three from Bengaluru. All of them were pilgrims who were on their way to Dharmasthala in Karnataka.
There were five women and two children among the dead, the police said.
"Thirteen persons have died. The incident occurred post midnight. A car crashed against the road divider and another car collided with it," Tumakuru Superintendent of Police (SP) K Vamsi Krishna said.
The police had to struggle to pull the bodies out from the mangled vehicles.
On learning about the incident, relatives of the victims rushed to the spot.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Tuesday 25 February , 2020 Can Coronavirus Threaten China’s Position As An Economic Superpower? | Crux +
-
Wednesday 26 February , 2020 What Did Donald Trump's Visit Achieve For India & USA? | Crux+
-
Wednesday 26 February , 2020 Scientists Discover First Ever Lifeform That Doesn't Need Oxygen To Survive
Live TV
Recommended For You
- 5 Times Indian Politicians Came up with Bizarre Solutions to Prevent Coronavirus
- On Kapil Sharma's Show, Ramayan's Arun Govil Admits He Felt Itchy Just Looking at the Costumes
- Premier League Stops Handshakes to Prevent Further Spread of Coronavirus
- Bigg Boss Telugu 3 Winner Attacked in Hyderabad Pub for Protesting Against Misbehaviour with Female Friend
- Indian Shuttlers Withdraw from All England Championships Amid Coronavirus Concerns