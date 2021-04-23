News18 Daybreak | 13 Killed as Fire Breaks Out at Covid Hospital in Maharashtra's Vasai, Covid Reaches Mt Everest after Norwegian Climber Infected

In yet another tragic incident at a hospital in Maharashtra, a fire at COVID Center in Vasai of Palghar district has killed 13 patients. Affected patients are being shifted to nearby hospitals. The Corona Control room in the Vasai Virar Municipal Corporation said 12 patients have died in the fire. News18 Hindi reported that 15 patients were in the ICU in Vijay Vallabh Hospital located in Virar West. It is believed that AC short circuits started the fire.

A Norwegian climber hoping to summit Everest confirmed Thursday that he has tested positive for Covid-19, in a blow to Nepal’s hopes for a bumper mountaineering season on the world’s highest peak. The pandemic wiped out last year’s season but Nepal has eased quarantine rules in an effort to attract more climbers despite the difficulties of treating them if they contract the virus. “My diagnosis is Covid-19," Erlend Ness told AFP in a Facebook message.

Canada’s government said it would temporarily bar passenger flights from India and Pakistan for 30 days starting on Thursday as part of stricter measures to combat the spread of the coronavirus. The center-left Liberal government of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau acted after prominent right-leaning politicians complained Ottawa had not done enough to combat a third wave of infections ripping through Canada. The ban, which takes effect at 11.30 p.m. (0330 GMT Friday), does not affect cargo flights.

The first ‘Oxygen Express’ carrying liquid medical oxygen departed for Maharashtra from Visakhapatnam on late Thursday night. Railway Minister Piyush Goyal took to Twitter to inform about the Ro-Ro (roll-on-roll-off) train with seven tankers leaving for Maharashtra. ”The first Oxygen Express train loaded with liquid medical oxygen tankers has left for Maharashtra from Vizag. Railways continues to serve the nation in difficult times by transporting essential commodities and driving innovation to ensure the wellbeing of all citizens,” Goyal tweeted.

Noting that COVID safety norms were being flouted in West Bengal during campaigning, the Election Commission on Thursday banned road shows and vehicle rallies in the state with immediate effect and said no public meeting having more than 500 people would be allowed. The order said the commission has noted “with anguish" that many political parties and candidates are still not adhering to the prescribed safety norms during the public gatherings. The orders came into force from 7 pm on Thursday.

As the oxygen availability in the hospitals reached critical levels yet again in Delhi, the Deputy Chief Minister and the nodal Minister for Covid management in the National Capital, Manish Sisodia shot off a letter to Union Health Minister Dr Harshvardhan giving details of the oxygen availability across various hospitals in Delhi, including six that have exhausted their oxygen.

