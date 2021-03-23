Gwalior Road Accident: 13 Killed in Collision Between Auto, Truck, CM Chouhan Announces Compensation

Thirteen people were killed and four injured in a collision between an auto-rickshaw and a bus in Madhya Pradesh’s Gwalior on Tuesday morning.

“In an overloaded auto-rickshaw, 13 people mainly women were going to cook food in a function when a speeding bus coming from Morena hit their vehicle,” city superintendent of police (CSP) Ravi Bhadoriya said.

Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan tweeted to condole the deaths of the people and announced compensation to their families.

“I and the people of the state are with bereaved families in this hour of grief. They should not consider themselves alone. The state government will give ₹4 lakh to the families of each deceased and ₹50,000 to those injured,” Chouhan posted.

“I am saddened by the untimely loss of precious lives in the deadly collision between bus and auto in Gwalior. I pray to God to grant the departed souls a place at his feet and their relatives to bear this tragedy. Om Shanti!” the chief minister’s tweet read.

Last week, five people were killed and 46 others injured after a mini-truck overturned in Madhya Pradesh’s Mandla district.

The accident took place near Potla village when the victims were on their way back to Dev Dongri village from Chandera after the wedding, district Superintendent of Police Yashpal Singh Parihar said. The deceased included two women and three men, the official said.