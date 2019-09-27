13 Killed, Several Others Injured in Bolero-Minibus Collision in Rajasthan

Jodhpur: At least 10 people were killed and several others injured after a collision between two vehicles near here on Friday, police said.

The accident occurred when a tyre of a minibus burst and it collided head-on with a Bolero, leaving at least 10 people dead, said in-charge of Balesar police station Devendra.

Several others were injured in the accident and they are being shifted to a hospital, he added.

Further details are awaited

(With PTI inputs)

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.