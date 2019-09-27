English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
13 Killed, Several Others Injured in Bolero-Minibus Collision in Rajasthan
The accident occurred when a tyre of a minibus burst and it collided head-on with a Bolero, leaving at least 10 people dead, said in-charge of Balesar police station Devendra.
Representative image.
Jodhpur: At least 10 people were killed and several others injured after a collision between two vehicles near here on Friday, police said.
The accident occurred when a tyre of a minibus burst and it collided head-on with a Bolero, leaving at least 10 people dead, said in-charge of Balesar police station Devendra.
Several others were injured in the accident and they are being shifted to a hospital, he added.
Further details are awaited
(With PTI inputs)
