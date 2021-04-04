13 Labourers Injured as Scaffolding Collapses During Maintenance Work at Power Plant in UP

Thirteen labourers were injured after a scaffolding collapsed while they were working at a power plant in Uttar Pradesh's Sonbhadra district in the early hours of Sunday, the company which had employed them said. In a letter addressed to the district magistrate and the superintendent of police, factory manager of Lanco Anpara Power Ltd S K Dwivedi said the iron structure fell around 2.45 am during maintenance work.

While eight labourers were discharged after treatment, another five are in a serious condition and have been admitted to a government hospital, he said. Of the five labourers in hospital, three sustained head injuries, one suffered a broken hand and another fractured his leg, Dwivedi said.

"All are out of danger," he added. Dismissing reports in a section of media about a boiler blast at the power plant, Dwivedi told PTI, "The unit was closed for maintenance since March 22 and the maintenance work will go on for around one month. The scaffolding on which the labourers were standing suddenly came down. Luckily, they were wearing helmets and no labourers were standing beneath them." The company will conduct an internal inquiry to ascertain the cause of the accident, he said.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has taken cognisance of the incident and directed the additional chief secretary (Energy) to probe the matter. Adityanath said the probe should fix responsibility for the incident, and effective action should be taken at the earliest. He also directed the local administration to ensure that the injured get proper treatment.

In a statement issued here, the Uttar Pradesh government said that on the directives of the district magistrate of Sonbhadra, a joint probe team consisting of officials of NTPC and Utpadan Nigam has been formed under sub-divisional magistrate Ramesh Kumar.