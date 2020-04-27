13 More Test Positive for Coronavirus in Mumbai's Dharavi, Taking the Tally to 288

Mumbai: Thirteen new coronavirus cases were found in Mumbai's Dharavi, taking the tally in the slum-dominated area to 288 on Monday, said a BMC official.

This was a drop from 34 new cases - the highest single day count so far - found in Dharavi on Sunday.

Out of the 288 COVID-19 patients detected so far in Dharavi, considered as one of the biggest slums in Asia, 14 have died, he said.

The BMC official said the new coronavirus cases were found in Mukund Nagar, Madina Nagar, Muslim Nagar, Vijay Nagar, Prem Nagar, Indira Nagar and Shastri Nagar, among other localities, of the sprawling and densely-packed slum colony.

The first coronavirus positive patient was found in Dharavi on April 1.

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365