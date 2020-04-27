Take the pledge to vote

13 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in Kerala, Tally Rises to 481

The new cases were from Kottayam which reported six cases, Idukki four, Palakkad, Malappuram and Kannur one case each.

PTI

Updated:April 27, 2020, 6:36 PM IST
13 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in Kerala, Tally Rises to 481
Pinarayi Vijayan.

Thirteen fresh C0VID-19 cases were detected in Kerala on Monday taking the total cases to 481, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said.

The new cases were from Kottayam which reported six cases, Idukki four, Palakkad, Malappuram and Kannur one case each.

Five people, who were found positive, are from Tamil Nadu, one person had come from abroad and remaining had been infected through contact, he said.

It was not yet clear from where one person had been infected, Vijayan told reporters.

He said the number of those who tested negative for the virus were also 13 in the state.

There are 123 active cases, while 355 have been cured.

Over 20,000 people are under observation, including over 400 in various hospitals.

Kottayam and Idukki have been included in the Red zone with positive cases rising from the two districts in the last two days, Vijayan said.

Earlier, there were four districts in the zone.

Two panchayats from Idukki and four from Kottayam have been included in the list ofhotspots.

