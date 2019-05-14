English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
13 Pakistani Nationals Repatriated Through Attari-Wagah Border
The prisoners were handed over in the presence of officials of the Pakistan High Commission.
Image for representation.
New Delhi: Thirteen Pakistani nationals, including four fishermen, were repatriated to Pakistan on Tuesday through the Attari-Wagah border, the country's High Commission here said.
They were handed over to Pakistani authorities in the presence of officials of the Pakistan High Commission, it said.
Thirteen Pakistani nationals -- nine civil prisoners and four fishermen, were repatriated on May 14 through the Attari-Wagah border, the mission said in a statement.
The Pakistan High Commission here worked closely with the Indian authorities for the release and repatriation of these Pakistani civil prisoners and fishermen, it said.
