English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
17 Passengers Killed as Mini Bus Falls into Gorge in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar
The accident occurred at Dandaran, near Thakrai, when the driver of the mini bus, which was on its way to Kishtwar from the Keshwan area, lost control of it and the vehicle plunged into the over 300-feet-deep gorge.
Image for representation. (PTI Photo)
Loading...
Kishtwar: At least 17 passengers were killed and 16 more injured when a mini bus skidded off the road and plunged into a gorge in Kishtwar district of Jammu and Kashmir on Friday.
The accident occurred at Dandaran, near Thakrai, when the driver of the mini bus, which was on its way to Kishtwar from the Keshwan area, lost control of it and the vehicle plunged into the over 300-feet-deep gorge near the Chenab riverbed.
"A total of 17 persons died and 16 others injured in the unfortunate incident," district development commissioner (Kishtwar) Angrez Singh Rana said.
He said the dead included three women and the driver of the ill-fated vehicle, Ashraf Hussain. Hussain was fined by the traffic police for overloading on Thursday, officials said.
Rana said most of the victims died on the spot. One of the 11 critically injured persons, airlifted to Jammu for specialised treatment, was declared brought dead by doctors at the Government Medical College Hospital, Jammu.
The district development commissioner, who led the operation along with senior superintendent of police Rajinder Gupta, said, "The next of the kin of the deceased will be given an ex gratia relief of Rs 5 lakh each, while Rs 50,000 will be given to each of the injured persons."
He lauded the army, police and locals for their swift action in initiating the rescue operation. Officials said the bus was carrying over 30 passengers.
Jammu-based army spokesman Lt Col Devender Anand said the Indian Air Force had pressed a MI-V5 chopper into service and airlifted eight critically injured victims from Kishtwar to Jammu.
This is the third major accident in Kishtwar district in the last one month. While 13 Machail Yatra devotees were killed when their cab plunged into a gorge on August 21, seven persons were killed and 12 others injured when two vehicles were hit by boulders a day earlier.
(With inputs from PTI)
The accident occurred at Dandaran, near Thakrai, when the driver of the mini bus, which was on its way to Kishtwar from the Keshwan area, lost control of it and the vehicle plunged into the over 300-feet-deep gorge near the Chenab riverbed.
"A total of 17 persons died and 16 others injured in the unfortunate incident," district development commissioner (Kishtwar) Angrez Singh Rana said.
He said the dead included three women and the driver of the ill-fated vehicle, Ashraf Hussain. Hussain was fined by the traffic police for overloading on Thursday, officials said.
Rana said most of the victims died on the spot. One of the 11 critically injured persons, airlifted to Jammu for specialised treatment, was declared brought dead by doctors at the Government Medical College Hospital, Jammu.
The district development commissioner, who led the operation along with senior superintendent of police Rajinder Gupta, said, "The next of the kin of the deceased will be given an ex gratia relief of Rs 5 lakh each, while Rs 50,000 will be given to each of the injured persons."
He lauded the army, police and locals for their swift action in initiating the rescue operation. Officials said the bus was carrying over 30 passengers.
Jammu-based army spokesman Lt Col Devender Anand said the Indian Air Force had pressed a MI-V5 chopper into service and airlifted eight critically injured victims from Kishtwar to Jammu.
This is the third major accident in Kishtwar district in the last one month. While 13 Machail Yatra devotees were killed when their cab plunged into a gorge on August 21, seven persons were killed and 12 others injured when two vehicles were hit by boulders a day earlier.
(With inputs from PTI)
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Watch: Locals Taking Cover During Kakriyal Encounter
-
Thursday 13 September , 2018
Apple iPhone's New Avatars XS And XS Max Are Here: Price, Details And More
-
Saturday 08 September , 2018
Watch: Evolution of the iPhone
-
Friday 07 September , 2018
What to Expect at Apple Special Event 2018
-
Thursday 06 September , 2018
Watch: Freedom With The Apple Ecosystem
Watch: Locals Taking Cover During Kakriyal Encounter
Thursday 13 September , 2018 Apple iPhone's New Avatars XS And XS Max Are Here: Price, Details And More
Saturday 08 September , 2018 Watch: Evolution of the iPhone
Friday 07 September , 2018 What to Expect at Apple Special Event 2018
Thursday 06 September , 2018 Watch: Freedom With The Apple Ecosystem
Video Wall
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Katrina Gives a Sneak Peek into Aamir Khan's 'Thug Life' With This Photo; See Pic
- SAFF Cup: Favourites India Expect to Defend Title Again as Maldives Stand in the Way
- Uday Chopra Thinks 'Marijuana Is Part of Our Culture' and Should Be Legalized
- With Saridon Banned, What Will Cure the Internet's Headache Now?
- Apple Mocked by Huawei For "Keeping Things Same" With The New iPhones
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...