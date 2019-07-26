13 People Killed in Rain-related Incidents in Uttar Pradesh, Govt Announces Rs 4 Lakh Relief to Kin of Deceased
ttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has directed the respective district magistrates to provide Rs 4 lakh each as relief to the kin of the deceased.
Children play at a waterogged road following heavy monsoon rain in Varanasi on Thursday. (PTI Photo)
Lucknow: At least 13 people were killed in rain-related incidents in the past 24 hours in Uttar Pradesh, the government said on Friday.
"Eight deaths were reported on Friday, while five on Thursday," an official statement said.
Of the eight deaths which took place on Friday, two persons died due to snakebites in Unnao, another due to a snakebite in Saharanpur.
One person each died because of wall collapse following heavy rains in Aligarh, Kannauj, Hapur and Muzaffarnagar. One person died due to lightning in Prayagraj, the statement said.
On Thursday, wall collapse due to heavy rains claimed two lives in Sultanpur and one in Hardoi.
One person died due to lightning in Mirzapur, while another died due to a snakebite in Lalitpur, as per the statement.
He has also instructed them to ensure that the injured persons get adequate medical treatment, a government spokesperson said.
