13 People Rescued As Fire Breaks Out in Thane Building, No Injuries

Thirteen people, including a two-year-old child, were rescued after a fire broke out in an electrical meter box of a four-storey building in Maharashtra’s Thane city on Thursday, civic officials said.

No one was injured in the blaze which erupted at around 7.30 am in the building located in Charai area, Thane Municipal Corporation’s regional disaster management cell (RDMC) chief Avinash Sawant said.

A book store is located on the ground floor of the building and two rooms on the first floor are being used as a godown of the book store. A temple is located on the building’s fourth floor, he said.

After being alerted, three fire engines and water tankers were rushed to the spot. A team of the RDMC also reached the spot.

Firemen and the RDMC team rescued 13 people, including four senior citizens, five women and a toddler, the official said.

The books godown was gutted in the fire, he said.

The blaze was doused after hectic efforts for about two hours, he said, adding that cooling operation was underway.

The cause of the fire is being ascertained, he said.

