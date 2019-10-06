Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

13 Policemen Suspended due to Dereliction of Duty in Bihar's Kishanganj

Superintendent of Police Kumar Ashish said 11 policemen have been suspended as they did not report for duty despite the cancellation of their leave because of Durga puja.

News18.com

Updated:October 6, 2019, 10:25 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
13 Policemen Suspended due to Dereliction of Duty in Bihar's Kishanganj
Representative image.

Kishanganj: Thirteen policemen including two Assistant Sub-Inspectors (ASI) have been placed under suspension due to dereliction in duty in Bihar's

Kishanganj district, a senior police officer said on Sunday.

Those suspended on Saturday evening included two ASIs, a havildar and 10 constables.

Superintendent of Police Kumar Ashish said 11 policemen have been suspended as they did not report for duty despite the cancellation of their leave because of Durga puja.

In line with Inspector General of Police's (IGP) directive, leave of all the policemen of the district were cancelled between October 1 to 12 for maintaining law and order during Durga puja, the SP said, adding that these 11 policemen have been suspended for violating the order.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
| Edited by: Majid Alam
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram