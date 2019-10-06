13 Policemen Suspended due to Dereliction of Duty in Bihar's Kishanganj
Superintendent of Police Kumar Ashish said 11 policemen have been suspended as they did not report for duty despite the cancellation of their leave because of Durga puja.
Representative image.
Kishanganj: Thirteen policemen including two Assistant Sub-Inspectors (ASI) have been placed under suspension due to dereliction in duty in Bihar's
Kishanganj district, a senior police officer said on Sunday.
Those suspended on Saturday evening included two ASIs, a havildar and 10 constables.
Superintendent of Police Kumar Ashish said 11 policemen have been suspended as they did not report for duty despite the cancellation of their leave because of Durga puja.
In line with Inspector General of Police's (IGP) directive, leave of all the policemen of the district were cancelled between October 1 to 12 for maintaining law and order during Durga puja, the SP said, adding that these 11 policemen have been suspended for violating the order.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
What Does RBI Putting PMC Bank Under ‘Directions’ Mean? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Are E-Ciggarettes Toxic Enough To Invite A Blanket Ban? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Why is U.S President Donald Trump Facing Impeachment? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Will The Rise In Onion Prices Affect The Outcome Of Upcoming State Polls? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Howdy, Modi : What did Modi and Trump Gain from the Houston Event? | Crux+
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma Are Priyanka Chopra's Favourite Cricketers
- Hugo Lloris Gets Nasty Injury After Howler vs Brighton, De Gea and Gurpreet Wish Him Speedy Recovery
- War Box Office Day 3: Hrithik Roshan, Tiger Shroff's Film Earns Rs 100.15 Crore
- 'Dayaben' Disha Vakani to Make Grand Re-entry in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah
- Samsung The Frame QLED TV Sells Out on Flipkart; I Am Not One of The Lucky Folks