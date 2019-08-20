13 Rajasthan Districts Record Excess Rainfall This Monsoon Season

Jaipur: Thirteen out of the total 33 districts in Rajasthan recorded excess rainfall this season, according to the Water Resources Department.

Only four districts are under the deficit rainfall category while there is no district with scanty rainfall.

The state as a whole recorded 546.84 mm rains, which is 44.8 per cent more than the normal rainfall of 377.52 mm from June 1 to August 19.

Baran, Chittorgarh, Churu, Dausa, Dungarpur, Jaipur, Jhalawar, Jodhpur, Kota, Pratapgarh, Sawaimadhopur, Tonk and Udaipur are under the category of excess rainfall (20-59 per cent) while Ajmer, Bhilwara, Bundi, Jhunjhunu, Nagaur, Pali, Rajsamand and Sikar recorded abnormal (60 per cent or more) rainfall.

The districts with normal rainfall (19 per cent to-19 per cent) are Alwar, Banswara, Barmer, Bharatpur, Bikaner, Dholpur, Jalore and Sirohi.

Deficit rainfall (-20 to -59 per cent) was recorded in Ganganagar, Hanumangarh, Jaisalmer and Karauli.

253 of the total 810 dams in the state are filled, while 359 are partially filled and 198 are empty.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.