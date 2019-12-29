English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
13 Tamil Nadu Fishermen Arrested by Sri Lankan Navy for Poaching in its Territorial Waters
According to the assistant director of Fisheries Kumaresan, the Lankan naval men took the fishermen from Pudukottai and their three mechanised boats and lodged them in Kangesanthurai in Jaffna.
Representative image. (Photo Credit: Reuters)
Rameswaram: Thirteen fishermen from Tamil Nadu, fishing at Nedunthivu off Sri Lankan coast, were arrested by the navy of the island nation on Saturday for allegedly poaching in its territorial waters.
According to the assistant director of Fisheries Kumaresan, the Lankan naval men took the fishermen from Pudukottai and their three mechanised boats and lodged them in Kangesanthurai in Jaffna.
-
