13 Tamil Nadu Fishermen Arrested by Sri Lankan Navy for Poaching in its Territorial Waters

Rameswaram: Thirteen fishermen from Tamil Nadu, fishing at Nedunthivu off Sri Lankan coast, were arrested by the navy of the island nation on Saturday for allegedly poaching in its territorial waters.

According to the assistant director of Fisheries Kumaresan, the Lankan naval men took the fishermen from Pudukottai and their three mechanised boats and lodged them in Kangesanthurai in Jaffna.

