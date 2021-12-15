13 Trains Cancelled, 21 Diverted in Uttar Pradesh Due to Doubling Work. Check List

If you are planning to travel to Lucknow and Kanpur from Jhansi by rail in the next few days, we suggest you change your plans as the Indian Railways has announced to cancel or divert some trains.

A senior railway officer of the Indian Railways told the media that a few trains operating between Jhansi, Lucknow and Kanpur have been either cancelled or diverted due to the doubling work of railway tracks.

“The trains operating in the route will be cancelled or diverted due to ongoing non-interlocking work of the second line between Nandkhas- Moth-Erich Road and Pirona station on Kanpur track,” added the officer.

The Indian Railways officer further added that the railways have cancelled 13 trains and diverted routes of at least 21 trains due to the non-interlocking work on the second line on the Kanpur track.

Most of the cancelled trains run between Nandkhas- Moth-Erich Road and Pirona station on the Kanpur track in night hours.

“Trains connecting Jhansi with Lucknow and Kanpur have been cancelled since these trains halt or start their journey in the evening hours,” added the officer.

According to Indian Railways notification, train numbering 11109 and 11110 Jhansi-Lucknow-Jhansi daily intercity has been cancelled between December 12 and 22, train numbering 12597 Gorakhpur-Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus weekly express has been cancelled between December 14 and 21, train numbering 12598 Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus-Gorakhpur weekly express will not be operated between December 15 and 22.

The notification further states that train numbering 12103 Pune-Lucknow Junction weekly express has been cancelled on December 21, train numbering 12104 Lucknow Junction-Pune weekly express will not be operated on December 22.

According to a railway officer, train numbering 11408 Lucknow Junction-Pune weekly express will not be operating between December 14 and 21, Lucknow Junction-Pune Express is cancelled between December 16 and 23 and train numbering 08465 Ahmedabad-Darbhanga weekly express has been cancelled on December 17.

The officer further added that train numbering 09466 Darbhanga-Ahmedabad Express will not be operated on December 20, train numbering 22121 Lokmanya Tilak-Lucknow weekly express has been cancelled on December 18, train numbering 22122 Lucknow-Lokmanya Tilak weekly express has been cancelled on December 19.

The Indian Railways will also not operate train numbering 20413 Varanasi-Indore Express on December 21 and train numbering 20414 Indore-Varanasi daily express on December 22.

Train numbering 11807 and 11808 Jhansi-Agra Cantt-Jhansi express has been cancelled between December 12 and 22 due to the doubling work.

