13 Wards Within Trivandrum Corporation Declared As Containment Zones

Amid the surge in Covid-19 cases in Kerala, 13 wards within the Thiruvananthapuram corporation have been declared as containment zones by the district collector after the active cases in the district rose to 4,665. The district administration has said in the order that new cases were detected without any known source or link with Covid-19 patients or with any travel history.

Thirteen wards within the city corporation and one ward in a Gram Panchayat have been declared as containment zones. Strict containment measures will be implemented in these areas.

“Only essential services and shops selling essential commodities will be allowed to function within the containment zones. The movement of persons in the zones will not be permitted except for medical emergencies, maintaining supply of essential goods and services,” the order further stated.

The wards adjoining these containment zones shall be treated as areas, which need special attention.

In Kerala, about 8,778 people tested positive for Covid-19 on April 14. About 65,258 samples were tested. Twenty-two deaths were reported on April 14 taking the total number of deaths due to covid-19 to 4836 in the state.

Here are the Trivandrum Corporation containment zones:

Chettivilakam

Kinavoor

Kudappanakkunnu

Kalady

Kadakampally

1)Valiya Udeswaram Temple to Chathanpara main road.

2) VURVA main road to Mukakad Lane

Kuriyathy

Karikakom

1) Vayansala Junction to Tharavilakam 2) Karikakom High School to Punnakka Thoppu 3)Kaikakom High School to Mathil Mukku

Sasthamangalam

Pattom

Kowadiar

Vilavoorkal GramaPanchayath:

Panancode

