13 Women, Including Two Children, Fell ILL After Consuming Food At Groom’s House In UP

Thirteen women, including two children, fell ill after consuming food at a wedding festivity in Mathura, Uttar Pradesh. It is being reported that after having the food at the groom’s house most of them fell unconscious and were rushed to the nearest hospital. As per the doctors, their condition is critical and none of them has got back their scenes. Police are investigating the matter.

On Friday morning, the wedding ceremony was organized in the Wahi village which falls under Thana Refinery in Uttar Pradesh. The groom, named Ratan, travelled with his wedding procession to Rajasthan. After the procession left, the women and children, who stayed back, had dinner and went to bed. Upon the procession’s return on Friday morning, nobody was there to welcome the newlywed. It was only then the mishap was discovered. Police were alerted immediately and the ailing were sent to the hospital.

Lokesh Bhati, in charge of the local police station, said that all female relatives of the men who went to the wedding consumed the food, and thus became victims of food poisoning. All of them have been admitted to a district hospital situated in Mathura. Bhati further said that everyone’s condition is still critical.

He added that they are waiting for the victims to regain their consciousness and tell the police what really happened.

Earlier in the year, close to 100 people fell ill after consuming food at a marriage feast in Odisha’s Kendrapara. As per the police, all of them suffered from food poisoning. Out of them, 12 were admitted to the Pattamundai sub divisional hospital. Most of them complained of similar symptoms, including vomiting, stomach pain and nausea.

