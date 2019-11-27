Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

13 Women Made to Lie on Hospital Floor after Sterilisation in MP

The incident took place on Monday when the women underwent the procedure at a health camp organised at the Gyaraspur primary health centre.

PTI

Updated:November 27, 2019, 5:23 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
13 Women Made to Lie on Hospital Floor after Sterilisation in MP
Photo for representation purpose only. (Photo Credit: Getty Images)

Vidisha: At least 13 women were allegedly made to lie on the floor of a primary health centre in Madhya Pradesh's Vidisha district after they underwent surgery, prompting the authorities to launch a probe into it, an official said on Wednesday.

The incident took place on Monday when the women underwent the procedure at a health camp organised at the Gyaraspur primary health centre.

"After I came to know that some women after the surgeryhad to sleep on the floor of the health centre, I ordered an inquiry," district chief medical and health officer Dr KS Ahirwar told PTI.

Notices have been issued to all staff members of the health centre, he said.

Ahirwar, however, denied reports in a section of media that 41 women were not provided beds after the surgery.

"After my visit to the health centre, I can clarify that out of 41 women who underwent the procedure, 28 were provided beds. The remaining 13 women were given floor beds," he said.

All the 41 women were discharged on Tuesday and they are fit and healthy, the official said. In February, a similar treatment was meted out to women during a medical camp at a government hospital in Katni district. At that time, the doctor contended that the hospital wards were being repaired.

Meanwhile, Madhya Pradesh Health Minister Tulsi Silawat said steps were being taken for improvement in the health care sector in the state.

"Health care in the state was in a mess for last 15 years under the BJP government. After the Congress-led government coming to power last year, we are working hard to improve it," he added.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram