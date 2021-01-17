13-year-old Abducted, Gang-raped Twice by 9 men in MP's Umaria District

Nine men in Madhya Pradesh's Umaria district abducted and gang-raped a 13-year-old twice within five days, the MP police said.

The horrific act took place on January 4 when the teenager was first kidnapped by a youngster known to her. For the next two days, she was raped by six of his friends.

According to police, the accused let the minor go on January 5 after threatening her that she would be killed if she told anybody about the crime or filed a complaint. But on January 11, one of the seven men kidnapped and she was raped by him and two other men again.

The horror didn’t end for the teenager there. After she was released for the second time by the accused, she was again abducted and raped by two truck drivers, the NDTV reported. She somehow managed to flee and return to her house on Friday, the cops said.

The incident was reported to Katni police on Friday, after which multiple police teams were formed and searches were conducted.

"We've so far arrested six accused and hope to catch the others. The case is registered under POSCO and relevant sections of the IPC," police spokesperson Arvind Tiwari was quoted by NDTV as saying.

The incident has come to light merely a week after a 45-year-old woman was grievously injured after four men allegedly raped her and inserted an iron rod into her private parts in MP's Sidhi district. The police detained the four accused on Sunday and questioned them. The accused belong to the same village as the woman.

Based on the complaint, a case has been registered against the accused under Indian Penal Code Sections 376 (rape), 324 (voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons), 452 (house-trespass after preparation for hurt, assault or wrongful restraint) and 34 (common intention), police said said.