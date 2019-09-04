Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

13-year-old Boy Dies of Multi-organ Failure Due to Dengue in Secunderabad

T John Elisha Winston, a class 8 student died after his blood platelets fell from 86,000 to 15,000 in just two days. His father said that his son’s health severely deteriorated in a span of five days.

Trending Desk

Updated:September 4, 2019, 3:23 PM IST
13-year-old Boy Dies of Multi-organ Failure Due to Dengue in Secunderabad
A News18 creative by Mir Suhail.
Reports of a 13-year-old boy’s death due to severe dengue and multi-organ dysfunction on August 31 has been confirmed by doctors. The death certificate issued by Apollo Hospital, Jubilee Hills has included cardiopulmonary arrest as a cause behind the death as well. Dengue, a mosquito-borne disease generally occurs during the monsoon season.

Dengue is typically a tropical disease whose symptoms typically begin three to fourteen days after infection. These may include a high fever, headache, vomiting, muscle and joint pains, and a characteristic skin rash. The dengue virus has five different types, each of increasing severity. Infection with one type gives lifelong immunity to it and short-term immunity to the other types. The dengue virus isn't contagious and can't be spread from person to person. Recovery generally takes around two to seven days. However, if the disease is not diagnosed and treated on time, it may turn out to be fatal in nature.

T John Elisha Winston, a class 8 student died at 6.02 pm after his blood platelets fell from 86,000 to 15,000 in just two days. The teenager’s father T John Anil Kumar said that his son’s health severely deteriorated in a span of five days.

“We initially thought it was a viral fever. After being diagnosed with dengue, he was admitted in the hospital for five days where he died. We kept praying, but my son did not make it,” said Kumar.

As per date given by Times of India, 4,037 cases of dengue were registered in Telangana in the year 2016. Of these, 4 cases turned out to be fatal in nature. In 2017, the number of dengue incidents went up to 5,369. However, no deaths due to dengue were registered that year. Last year, in 2018, the number of recorded dengue cases went even higher to 6,003 and 5 deaths were registered as well.

In the national capital, where the menace of dengue is typically high every year, it has performed better this year in controlling the disease. As per the municipal data, by August 24, 2019, Delhi recorded 75 cases of dengue. This figure was 78 cases in 2018, 435 in 2017, 311 in 2016 and 530 cases were registered in 2015. The Aam Aadmi Party-led government has effectively reduced the danger of the disease in the city.

