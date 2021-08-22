13-Year-Old Boy Dies While Erecting DMK Flag at Cadre’s Private Function; No Arrests Yet

A Class 9 student was electrocuted when he was erecting a DMK flag at a party functionary’s family wedding at Mambazhapattu of Vizhupuram district on Friday. Dinesh, 13, was taken to the government hospital immediately after he was thrown away few yards after the flag pole came in contact with a high-voltage power line.

So far, nobody has been booked or arrested, but a case of ‘unnatural death’ under Section 174 of IPC has been registered with the Vizhupuram police. According to the police, Dinesh, whose school has been shut due to the state lockdown, volunteered to erect the flag for the function.

Despite the strict order of DMK to its cadres to not use party banners and cut-outs or flags at any public or private function, the flags were erected at the party’s functionary’s family wedding.

According to the official sources, the local municipality had not permitted the party functionaries to put up the flag, which is a clear violation of the Madras High Court’s order.

DMK leadership has not yet responded but #JusticeforDinesh has been trending on social media.

During the AIADMK rule in Tamil Nadu, DMK had made a hue and cry when a student named Subhashree died after an AIADMK leader’s cut-out fell on her while she was riding her bike in a city road.

