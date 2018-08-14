GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Independence Day India | News18.com
13-year-old Boy Drowns in Temple Pond During School Competition

Ritwick, along with 150 students was participating in the competition, organised by a group of government schools of Thalassery sub-district.

PTI

Updated:August 14, 2018, 10:02 PM IST
Image for representation. (PTI)
Thalassery: A 13-year-old school boy drowned while participating in a swimming competition organised at a temple pond at Thalassery in Kannur district.

Ritwick was a ninth standard student of the New Mahe M M High school, police said.

He along with 150 students were participating in the competition, organised by a group of government schools of Thalassery sub-district.

Police said the boy drowned in the second round of competitions when he was in the middle of the pond.

Noticing him struggling in the water, some people jumped in, but could not save him.

Police and fire force personnel pulled out the boy, who was declared broght dead at a hospital here.

Local people alleged that necessary precautions were not taken while conducting the competition as it was raining heavily in the area.

Kannur district received very heavy rains on Tuesday.

Education minister Prof C Ravindranath condoled the death of the boy and ordered an immediate probe into the incident.

He directed the General Education Director to provide financial help to the boy's family.

| Edited by: Naqshib Nisar
