Uttar Pradesh: 13-year-old Boy Raped by Madrasa Teacher in Ghaziabad
Uttar Pradesh: 13-year-old Boy Raped by Madrasa Teacher in Ghaziabad

PTI

Last Updated: January 31, 2023, 00:01 IST

Ghaziabad, India

Two police teams have been deployed to nab the teacher who remains at large. (Representational photo/Shutterstock)

A 13-year-old boy who studied and lived in a madrasa in Loni was raped by his teacher, police here said on Monday.

Mamoon, the accused, is a native of Baghpat district, and had brought the boy to the madarsa five months ago to teach him Quran, Assistant Commissioner of Police (Loni) Rajneesh Upadhyay said.

The boy in the complaint alleged that the teacher sodomised him.

He escaped Monday morning by managing to get a mobile phone from a stranger outside the madarsa and calling his father.

His father reached Loni in the evening and lodged a complaint against Mamoon, following which he was booked under section 377 of the IPC and sections of POCSO Act.

The boy has been sent for medical examination, the ACP said.

Two police teams have been deployed to nab the teacher who remains at large, he added.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)
first published:January 30, 2023, 23:54 IST
last updated:January 31, 2023, 00:01 IST
