English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
13-Year-Old Confined in Clinic for 3 Days, Raped by Muzaffarnagar Doctor
On the basis of a complaint lodged by the girl's father, the doctor, Sonu Verma, was arrested and his clinic was sealed. Some objectionable material was also reportedly seized from the clinic.
Representative image. (Network18 Creatives)
Muzaffarnagar: A 13-year-old girl was allegedly confined by a doctor in his clinic for three days and raped at a village, police said on Saturday.
The girl managed to escape from her confinement and report the matter to her father on Friday, Circle Officer (CO) SKS Pertap said.
On the basis of a complaint lodged by the girl's father, the doctor, Sonu Verma, was arrested and his clinic was sealed. Some objectionable material was also seized from the clinic, the officer said.
The complainant alleged that the doctor confined his daughter in his clinic when she had gone to bring some medicines, the CO said.
The officer said according to the girl's father, the doctor had given her a sedative and raped her. The complainant also claimed that he along with villagers had launched a search in the area after she went missing, he said.
The matter is being investigated and the girl was sent for medical examination, Pertap said.
Also Watch
The girl managed to escape from her confinement and report the matter to her father on Friday, Circle Officer (CO) SKS Pertap said.
On the basis of a complaint lodged by the girl's father, the doctor, Sonu Verma, was arrested and his clinic was sealed. Some objectionable material was also seized from the clinic, the officer said.
The complainant alleged that the doctor confined his daughter in his clinic when she had gone to bring some medicines, the CO said.
The officer said according to the girl's father, the doctor had given her a sedative and raped her. The complainant also claimed that he along with villagers had launched a search in the area after she went missing, he said.
The matter is being investigated and the girl was sent for medical examination, Pertap said.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Nitya Thirumalai
-
World Earth Day: Juhi Chawla Talks Environment, Advocates ‘No Plastic’ Policy
-
Friday 20 April , 2018
Is Your MP/ MLA Accused of Crime Against Women?
-
Wednesday 18 April , 2018
Karnataka Election 2018: The Good, The Bad and The Tainted Candidates
-
Friday 20 April , 2018
Watch: Quin Smart Helmets | Feature
-
Friday 20 April , 2018
Story So Far: Sacked AAP Advisor Raghav Chadha Returns Salary of Rs 2.50 to Home Ministry
World Earth Day: Juhi Chawla Talks Environment, Advocates ‘No Plastic’ Policy
Friday 20 April , 2018 Is Your MP/ MLA Accused of Crime Against Women?
Wednesday 18 April , 2018 Karnataka Election 2018: The Good, The Bad and The Tainted Candidates
Friday 20 April , 2018 Watch: Quin Smart Helmets | Feature
Friday 20 April , 2018 Story So Far: Sacked AAP Advisor Raghav Chadha Returns Salary of Rs 2.50 to Home Ministry
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Arsenal Give Arsene Wenger Reason to Smile With West Ham Hammering
- Rafael Nadal Storms Past Kei Nishikori to Seal 11th Monte Carlo Crown
- Cyber Terrorism: Teen Gets Two Years Jail For Accessing CIA Head's Email Account
- Kalank: Why Madhuri Dixit Agreed To Do a Film Opposite Sanjay Dutt
- Bollywood Star Jacqueline Fernandez Gifts Make-Up Artist Jeep Compass SUV – Watch Video