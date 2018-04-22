GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
13-Year-Old Confined in Clinic for 3 Days, Raped by Muzaffarnagar Doctor

On the basis of a complaint lodged by the girl's father, the doctor, Sonu Verma, was arrested and his clinic was sealed. Some objectionable material was also reportedly seized from the clinic.

PTI

Updated:April 22, 2018, 2:32 PM IST
Representative image. (Network18 Creatives)
Muzaffarnagar: A 13-year-old girl was allegedly confined by a doctor in his clinic for three days and raped at a village, police said on Saturday.

The girl managed to escape from her confinement and report the matter to her father on Friday, Circle Officer (CO) SKS Pertap said.

On the basis of a complaint lodged by the girl's father, the doctor, Sonu Verma, was arrested and his clinic was sealed. Some objectionable material was also seized from the clinic, the officer said.

The complainant alleged that the doctor confined his daughter in his clinic when she had gone to bring some medicines, the CO said.

The officer said according to the girl's father, the doctor had given her a sedative and raped her. The complainant also claimed that he along with villagers had launched a search in the area after she went missing, he said.

The matter is being investigated and the girl was sent for medical examination, Pertap said.

| Edited by: Nitya Thirumalai
