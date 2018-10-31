English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
13-year-old Girl Beheaded by Neighbour in Tamil Nadu for Rejecting Advances
A senior police official said on Wednesday the accused Dinesh Kumar has been arrested and lodged in Salem jail and a probe was on.
Image for representation.
Salem (TN): A 13-year-old Dalit girl was beheaded at a hamlet in this district of Tamil Nadu allegedly by her neighbour after she reportedly spurned his advances.
A senior police official said on Wednesday the accused Dinesh Kumar has been arrested and lodged in Salem jail and a probe was on.
The incident happened at a small village near Attur in Salem district recently.
In a complaint filed by the victim's relatives, they have levelled allegations of sexual misconduct against the accused, an upper-caste Hindu, the official said.
The police dismissed media reports that the accused was mentally disturbed.
According to reports, the deceased teenager had rejected the accused's advances and also informed her mother.
Police said Kumar beheaded her using a sickle.
The victim was studying at a nearby government school and was the last of three siblings. Her parents are said to be labourers.
| Edited by: Padmaja Venkataraman
