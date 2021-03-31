13-year-old Girl Decapitated After Truck Brushes Past Bus in MP

A 13-year-old girl from Madhya Pradesh was killed when she stuck her head out of the window of a moving bus and was hit by a truck coming from the opposite direction on a highway in Madhya Pradesh’s Khandwa district, police said.

The incident took place near Roshina village under Deshgaon Police station in the Khandwa district. She had reportedly put her head out to vomit when her head collided with the truck and got decapitated. The bus belongs to a private bus operator named Prabhat Bus Service.

Ramesh Gawle, in-charge of the Roshina Police Outpost, said the teenager, Tamanna, was travelling by bus to Barwah along with her mother Rukhsana and elder sister Hina.

The truck driver fled the spot. The police have seized the truck and also registered a case of culpable homicide against the driver. The girl’s body was taken to Deshgaon for post-mortem.