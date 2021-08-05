13-Year-Old Girl Dies After Consuming Cold Drink in Chennai

A 13-year-old girl died allegedly after drinking cold drink from a local grocery shop in Chennai, Tamil Nadu Police said. The incident occurred in the Besant Nagar area of Chennai on Tuesday evening. Tharani had bought the cold drink from a shop near her house. She consumed it in the afternoon and started vomiting blood.

Aswini, her elder sister, called her parents at work asking them to come back home. Tharani was rushed to a nearby hospital where she was declared brought dead. By the time they reached hospital, Tharani’s body reportedly started turning blue.

After the incident, the food safety officials temporarily closed a cold drink manufacturing unit in Sholavaram, Chennai on Wednesday. The unit will remain closed till further notice.

The officials collected 540 bottles of the same batch of cold drinks which were sent to different shops. By the time officials recalled the batch from shops, 17 bottles were sold across Chennai. Residents of Besant Nagar have demandeda probe by the food safety officials to check the quality of products sold in their neighborhood.

According to the family, Dharani had asthma. Doctors had advised her not to consume aerated drinks, police said. Her body was sent to the Government Royapettah Hospital for postmortem. In the postmortem report, asphyxiation was said to be the cause of the death after the drink entered her respiratory system.

The police said that a case has been registered and an investigation is underway. The police informed that samples of the drink have been sent for forensic test. The officials of the manufacturing unit in Sholavaram will be questioned soon.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here