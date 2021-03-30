india

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#Coronavirus#WestBengalPolls#Bitcoin
News18» News»India»13-year-old Girl, Looking Out From Bus Window, Decaptitated by Truck on MP Highway
1-MIN READ

13-year-old Girl, Looking Out From Bus Window, Decaptitated by Truck on MP Highway

Representative image.

Representative image.

The incident occurred at around 9.30 am at Roshiya Fate on Indore-Ichhapur Highway.

A 13-year-old girl was decapitated on Tuesday when she stuck her head out of the window of a moving bus and was hit by a truck coming from the opposite direction on a highway in Madhya Pradesh's Khandwa district, police said.

The incident occurred at around 9.30 am at Roshiya Fate on Indore-Ichhapur Highway, additional superintendent of police (ASP) Seema Alawa said.

The girl was travelling to Indore with her mother and sister in a passenger bus when the accident took place at Roshiya Fate, about 35 km from the district headquarters, the official said.

The girl had stuck her head out of a window for vomiting, when a truck coming from the opposite direction hit her, she said, adding that the child's head was severed from her body.

RELATED NEWS

The errant truck has been seized and a search has been launched for the driver, the official said.

Tags
first published:March 30, 2021, 15:51 IST