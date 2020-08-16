13-year-old Girl Raped & Strangulated, Father Alleges Her Eyes Gouged Out & Tongue Cut in UP's Lakhimpur Kheri

Two men were arrested after a minor girl was raped and murdered in Lakhimpur Kheri District, Uttar Pradesh. The 13-year-old girl's body was found in a sugarcane field that belonged to one of the accused, police said on Saturday.

The girl's father said that her eyes had been gouged out, her tongue was cut and she had been strangled, according to a report by NDTV. The horrific incident happened on Friday, in a village near the Nepal border which is about 130 km away from Lucknow.

The District Police Chief said that the girl's post mortem had confirmed rape and that the two accused were already arrested, the report stated. Charges for rape, murder and the National Security Act will be filed, the Chief added.

The victim had gone missing on Friday afternoon, and the father said that they had tried looking for her everywhere. Eventually, he said, she was found in a sugarcane field with her eyes gouged out. He added that her tongue was cut out and she was strangled with a dupatta.

Mayawati condemned the incident on Twitter, saying - "After the rape of a Dalit minor in Pakariya village of Lakhimpur Kheri, UP, her brutal killing, is extremely sad and shameful. What was the difference between such incidents in the SP and the present BJP government? The government should take strict action against the culprits of Kheri along with Azamgarh, BSP demands."

यूपी के लखीमपुर खीरी के पकरिया गाँव में दलित नाबालिग के साथ बलात्कार के बाद फिर उसकी नृशंस हत्या अति-दुःखद व शर्मनाक। ऐसी घटनाओं से सपा व वर्तमान भाजपा सरकार में फिर क्या अन्तर रहा? सरकार आजमगढ़ के साथ खीरी के दोषियों के विरूद्ध भी सख्त कार्रवाई करे, बीएसपी की यह माँग है। — Mayawati (@Mayawati) August 15, 2020

BJP सरकार में दलित उत्पीड़न चरम पर है। लखीमपुर खीरी के पकरिया गाँव में दलित नाबालिग के साथ दरिंगगी के बाद उसकी बेरहमी से हत्या कर दी गई। अगर यह जंगल राज नही है तो फिर जंगल राज किसे कहते हैं? हमारी बेटियां सुरक्षित नही, हमारे घर सुरक्षित नही, हर तरफ भय का माहौल है। योगी इस्तीफा दो — Chandra Shekhar Aazad (@BhimArmyChief) August 15, 2020

Azad Samaj Party leader Chandrashekhar Azaad also spoke against the incident, saying that Dalit oppression was at the peak during the term of the BJP government and demanded the resignation of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. "A Dalit minor was brutally murdered after rape in Pakariya village of Lakhimpur Kheri. If this is not Jungle Raj, then what is? Our daughters are not safe, our homes are not safe, there is an atmosphere of fear everywhere. Yogi resign."