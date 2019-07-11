13-year-old Raped and Impregnated by Cousin in Andhra Pradesh's Machilipatnam

Machilipatnam: A 13-year-old girl was allegedly raped and impregnated by her cousin in Machilipatnam town of Krishna district in Andhra Pradesh, police said on Wednesday.

The incident came to light Wednesday on evening after Integrated Child Development Services (ICDS) CDPO S Jaya Lakshmi received information about it and accompanied the minor to the local Inaguduru police station to file a complaint.

Accused Mohan Kumar (21) has been detained for questioning, Machilipatnam Deputy Superintendent of Police Mehboob Basha told PTI.

In their complaint, the minor's parents alleged that Kumar abused the victim, raped her and threatened her family against revealing the incident, police said.

The minor victim was sent to the district government hospital for medical examinations and a case registered against the accused under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, police said.