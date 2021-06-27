13-Yr-Old Karnataka Boy Diagnosed with Rare Brain Disease After Recovering From Covid

As the impending fear of the Covid-19 third wave continues to loom over India, a 13-year-old boy hailing from Davangere District in Karnataka was diagnosed with a rare post-Covid-19 complication that affects the brain.

The boy is said to be suffering from Acute Necrotizing Encephalopathy of Childhood (ANEC) and has been in hospital for the last eight days ago, The News Minute reported.

The complication contracted by the boy is said to be the first such case in the state and the second in the country.

Deliberating on the condition of the boy, NK Kalappanavar, the director of the SS Institute of Medical Sciences told TNM that after examining the boy, it was found that his brain is inactive and he was put on ventilator support for three days and only taken off the machine when he showed signs of improvement.

“The patient requires one more week’s treatment. We need to examine how severely his brain is damaged once he recovers," said Kalappanavar during a joint press conference with Davangere’s deputy commissioner Mahantesh Belagi.

The National Institutes of Health under the US department of health & human services contended that ANEC is a rare disease characterized by brain damage that usually follows an acute febrile disease, mostly viral infections. It is caused by environmental factors as well as genetic factors.

The symptoms of the above disease include fever, respiratory infection, and gastroenteritis and are often followed by bouts of seizures, disturbance of consciousness that may quickly progress to a coma, liver problems, and neurological deficits among others.

The treatment is very costly as each injection costs anywhere between ₹75,000 and ₹1 lakh for every child weighing around 30kg.

A significant proportion of deaths that occurred during the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic in Bengaluru occurred around 10 days after hospitalization, data has revealed. As many as 734 deaths of the 1,855 Covid-related deaths or nearly 40 percent of the fatalities reported between May 28 and June 3 occurred 10 or more days after hospitalization or at the homes of patients, according to official data for Covid-19 cases and deaths from the Karnataka Health Department.

As per doctors many people have complained of high-grade fever, lung fibrosis, mucormycosis, and other bacterial infections post their recovery from Covid-19.

This is in sharp contrast to the first wave of the pandemic, when a majority of deaths, nearly 60 percent were reported to have occurred within one to three days of hospitalization.

