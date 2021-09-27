13-Yr-Old Nephew Chosen as New Head of Tumakuru Mutt After Seer's Death Due to Covid-19

Following the death of the former head of Kuppuru Gadduge Samsthana Mutt in Chikkanayakana taluk of Tumkuru district, his 13-year old nephew was on Sunday chosen as the new head.

Deliberating on the issue, Law and parliamentary affairs minister JC Madhuswamy said the succession was in line with the wishes of the deceased seer who wished that his nephew take over the reins of the 500-year-old Veerashaiva mutt after him.

The late seer, Yathishwara Shivacharya Swami was admitted to Siddaganga hospital in Tumakuru after contracting Covid-19. He died of a heart attack on Saturday night.

As per reports, Thejas is the younger child of Mahesh and Kanthamani, who live in the mutt. Mutt officials and family members claimed the boy consented to take up the responsibility.

Also Read: Bharat Bandh Today, Key Routes in UP & Punjab Diverted. Check Latest Traffic Updates Here

Talking to TOI, Kuppuru Gadduge Mutt priest BR Girish said that Thejas, the new seer who is currently studying in the eighth standard is expected to fulfill his duties as the new head of the mutt while simultaneously continuing his studies.

The heads of Kuppuru Gadduge Mutt have been chosen from the same family for the past 500 years.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here