13-yr-old Tribal Girl Raped by Relative in Rajasthan, Found Pregnant
On Wednesday, a complaint was lodged by her parents and the girl alleged that she was raped by her paternal uncle on Holi in March, Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI), Talera police station, Inder Kumar, said.
Representative image.
Kota (Rajasthan): A 13-year-old tribal girl was allegedly raped by her relative and found to be three months pregnant during a medical examination at a hospital here, police said on Thursday.
The matter came to light on Tuesday after the girl complained of pain in her stomach and was taken to the hospital for checkup.
On Wednesday, a complaint was lodged by her parents and the girl alleged that she was raped by her paternal uncle on Holi in March, Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI), Talera police station, Inder Kumar, said.
The girl, who belongs to the Banjara tribe and is a Class 8 student, said she went out for shopping with her uncle and he raped her at an isolated area. He also allegedly threatened her with consequences if she reported the matter, he said.
The minor girl is undergoing treatment at the hospital, Kumar said, adding that incident took place in a village in Bundi district.
The man has been booked under Indian Penal Code Section 376 (rape) and relevant provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, the officer said.
Efforts are underway to nab him, he said.
Also Watch
-
IAF Commemorates 20 Years Of Kargil War At Gwalior Air Base
-
Friday 21 June , 2019
Chennai Water Crisis: Millions Hit as City’s Reservoirs And Groundwater Resources Run Dry
-
Thursday 20 June , 2019
What's The Significance Of President Ram Nath Kovind's Address To Joint Session Of Parliament?
-
Friday 21 June , 2019
India Celebrates International Yoga Day
-
Wednesday 19 June , 2019
What It Means To Be Lok Sabha Speaker
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Marvel Gives Avengers Endgame's 'Fat Thor' an Official Name
- This is How England Just United Pakistan and India Cricket Fans in World Cup
- Amazon Alexa Arrives on Android TV, Starting With The Sony Bravia TVs
- Cricket World Cup 2019 | Babar Azam Can Be as Good as Virat Kohli: Grant Flower
- India vs West Indies | Gayle - Jovial and Fun-loving Everywhere, Firm With Youngsters
Photogallery
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s