13-yr-old Tribal Girl Raped by Relative in Rajasthan, Found Pregnant

Kota (Rajasthan): A 13-year-old tribal girl was allegedly raped by her relative and found to be three months pregnant during a medical examination at a hospital here, police said on Thursday.

The matter came to light on Tuesday after the girl complained of pain in her stomach and was taken to the hospital for checkup.

On Wednesday, a complaint was lodged by her parents and the girl alleged that she was raped by her paternal uncle on Holi in March, Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI), Talera police station, Inder Kumar, said.

The girl, who belongs to the Banjara tribe and is a Class 8 student, said she went out for shopping with her uncle and he raped her at an isolated area. He also allegedly threatened her with consequences if she reported the matter, he said.

The minor girl is undergoing treatment at the hospital, Kumar said, adding that incident took place in a village in Bundi district.

The man has been booked under Indian Penal Code Section 376 (rape) and relevant provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, the officer said.

Efforts are underway to nab him, he said.