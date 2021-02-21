1,305 Buildings with over 71,000 Households Sealed in Mumbai as Covid-19 Cases Surge

As many as 1,305 buildings were sealed by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Saturday as the city continued to record a large number of Covid-19 cases.

The Mumbai civic body sealed 1,305 buildings with 71,838 households after 2,749 cases were registered in the city, news agency ANI quoted the BMC as saying.

T Ward (Mulund) has the largest number of sealed buildings and floors at 233, followed by N ward (Ghatkopar) and P South (Goregaon) with 125 sealed buildings, Times of India reported. The report further quoted the civic body officials as saying that earlier if a building had 10 positive cases it was being sealed, but now even if a building had five cases, the BMC ordered it to be closed.

Mumbai recorded the highest 897 new infections and three deaths on Saturday. Maharashtra as a whole reported more than 6,000 new coronavirus cases for the second day in a row on Saturday, a health department official said. Out of 6,281 new cases, over 1,700 or about 27 percent were recorded in Mumbai and Amravati municipal corporation areas, he said.

The state had recorded over 6,000 cases after a gap of three months on Friday. While the caseload increased to 20,93,913 on Saturday, the death toll increased to 51,753 with 40 new fatalities.

With 64,418 coronavirus tests conducted on Saturday, the total of tests conducted so far reached 1,56,52,742. Maharashtra's COVID-19 tally is as follows: Positive cases: 20,93,913, new cases: 6,281, death toll: 51,753, discharged: 19,92,530, active cases: 48,439, people tested so far: 1,56,52,742.