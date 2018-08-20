131 Malaria, 69 Dengue Cases in Delhi This season

At least 43 cases of malaria have been reported in the first 18 days of August in Delhi, taking the total number of people affected by the vector-borne disease in the city this season to 131, according to a municipal report released on Monday.Two cases of malaria were reported in February, one each in April and March, 17 in May, 25 in June, 42 in July and 43 till August 18, according to the report released yesterday by the South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC), which tabulates data on vector-borne diseases for the city.Of the total 69 dengue cases this season, 20 were reported till August 11, 19 were reported in July, six in January, three in February, one in March, two in April, 10 in May and eight in June.No fresh case of chikungunya have also been reported in the last week.A senior doctor at a government-run facility said both dengue and malaria have different carriers. Therefore, it is not unusual for malaria cases to be reported in larger number compared to dengue.He advised people to take all precautions, like wearing full-sleeve clothes and not allowing breeding of mosquito larvae inside homes."Water coolers should be dried up when not in use as dengue infection carrying mosquitoes breed there a lot. Mosquito nets should be used at home," the doctor said.The cases of vector-borne diseases are usually reported between July and November, but the period may stretch to mid-December.No vector-borne disease case was reported till January 13.The report said domestic breeding checkers have found mosquito breeding in 1,03,041 households in the city till August 18.It said 96,526 legal notices have been served for various violations and "12,878 prosecutions have been initiated".On June 28, Delhi Lt Governor Anil Baijal had directed local bodies and other agencies to intensify vector control measures.He had also asked for regular meetings at the level of district magistrates with all stakeholders to review the situation in their respective districts.According to the SDMC, 10 people died due to dengue in Delhi last year, of whom five were not residents of the national capital, they died here.Overall, the vector-borne disease had affected 9,271 people in the city last year.