131 New Covid Cases in 24 Hours, Active Infections in India Dip to 1,940

India saw a single-day rise of 131 new coronavirus infections while active cases declined to 1,940, according to Union Health Ministry data updated on Saturday.

The total number of Covid cases was recorded at 4.46 crore (4,46,81,781).

The death toll stands at 5,30,730 with one death reconciled by Kerala and one reported by Uttar Pradesh in the last 24 hours, according to the data updated at 8 am.

Both the daily and weekly positivity were recorded at 0.08 per cent.

The active cases now comprise 0.01 per cent of the total infections while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has risen to 98.81 per cent, according to the Health ministry’s website.

A decrease of six cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,41,49,111 while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.19 per cent.

According to the ministry website, 220.24 crore doses of Covid vaccine have been administered under the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive so far.

India’s COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It crossed 60 lakh cases on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and the one-crore mark on December 19.

The grim milestone of two crore cases was passed on May 4 and three crore on June 23, 2021. The four-crore cases mark was hit on January 25, 2022.

