State Assembly Elections 2022 Latest News
CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On

CO-PRESENTING

ASSOCIATE PARTNER

Home » News » India » 1,314 Indians Airlifted from Ukraine's Neighbouring Countries by 7 Civilian Flights on Monday: Govt
1-MIN READ

1,314 Indians Airlifted from Ukraine's Neighbouring Countries by 7 Civilian Flights on Monday: Govt

Indian students, who were stranded in Ukraine, arrive at the IGI Airport in New Delhi, in this file photo taken. (PTI Photo)

Indian students, who were stranded in Ukraine, arrive at the IGI Airport in New Delhi, in this file photo taken. (PTI Photo)

On Monday, four civilian flights landed in Delhi while two reached Mumbai, the Civil Aviation Ministry noted.

A total of 1,314 Indians were airlifted on Monday by seven civilian flights from Ukraine’s neighbouring countries, the Civil Aviation Ministry said. “Tomorrow, two special civilian flights are expected to operate from Suceva, Romania, to bring more than 400 Indians back home," the ministry’s statement added.

On Monday, four civilian flights landed in Delhi while two reached Mumbai, the ministry noted. “One flight is expected late in the evening (on Monday)," it mentioned. The Ukrainian airspace has been shut since February 24 following a fierce Russian military offensive. Indian citizens stuck in war-hit Ukraine are being airlifted once they cross over to neighbouring countries such as Romania, Hungary, Slovakia and Poland.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.

Tags
first published:March 07, 2022, 18:18 IST