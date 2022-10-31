132 Killed, Morbi Incident One of World's Deadliest Bridge Collapses | A Look at Other Such Disasters

At least 132 people died after a colonial-era pedestrian bridge collapsed in Gujarat on Sunday, sending scores of people tumbling into the river below. The Morbi bridge collapse was one of the deadliest disasters to rock the country in years. Here is a recap of similar such bridge collapses over the past two decades which have left scores dead or missing around the world.

2022: At least 130 dead in Gujarat

At least 130 people were killed after a 100-year-old suspension bridge collapsed in Morbi in Gujarat. Officials said as many as 500 people were on the bridge performing rituals for a major religious festival when it gave way.

2021: 26 dead in Mexico City

An elevated section of track on the Mexico City metro system collapsed in May bringing a passenger train crashing down, killing 26 people and injuring dozens.

2016: 26 dead in Kolkata

At least 26 people died after a flyover collapsed onto a busy street in Kolkata. Rescue workers pulled out nearly 100 injured people from under huge concrete slabs and metal.

2011: At least 32 killed in Darjeeling

In October 2011, at least 32 people were killed when a bridge packed with festival crowds collapsed about 30 kilometres from the hill town of Darjeeling.

2011: At least 30 killed in Arunachal Pradesh

Less than a week after the bridge collapse in Darjeeling, around 30 people were killed when a footbridge over a river in the Arunachal Pradesh collapsed.

2007: Nepal and China

In August 2007, at least 64 workers were killed in China when a river bridge in central Hunan province collapsed as they are completing its construction.

In December 2007, at least 16 people died and 25 went missing in Nepal after a bridge crowded with religious pilgrims collapsed in the west of the country. At the time of the accident nearly 400 people were said to have been on the bridge across a gorge over the Bheri River, 380 kilometres west of the capital Kathmandu. As many as 100 people managed to swim to safety.

2006: At least 40 killed in Pakistan

In August 2006, at least 40 people died in Pakistan as monsoon rains washed away a bridge in Mardan, 50 kilometres from Peshawar in the northwest of the country.

2006: At least 34 killed in Bihar

In December 2006, at least 34 people died as a 150-year-old bridge collapsed on a passenger train in the railway station in Bihar.

2003: At least 20 killed in Mumbai

In August 2003, at least 20 people, including 19 children, died when a bridge fell into a river near Mumbai, throwing a school bus and four other vehicles into the river.

2003: At least 29 killed in Bolivia

In December 2003, at least 29 people died as floods washed away a road bridge as a bus is crossing it in Bolivia.

(With inputs from AFP)

Read all the Latest India News here