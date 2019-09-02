1,329 Challans on First Monday After Penalty Hike, Says Noida Traffic Police

Noida (UP): The Noida traffic police issued challans to 1,329 traffic violators on Monday, a day after penalty rates under the amended Motor Vehicles Act kicked in. The challans issued on Monday were slightly more than on Sunday, when 975 vehicles were issued fine for rule violations, according to official data.

The maximum cases pertained to parking in unauthorised areas — 287 on Monday, and 293 on Sunday, it stated. As many as 334 riders were challaned on Monday for not wearing helmets, up from 237 on Sunday, while those not wearing seatbelts were 151 on Sunday and 210 on Monday, according to the data.

Thirteen people were penalised for jumping red light on Sunday, and 40 on Monday, it added. Scores were also penalised for other violations like triple riding, pollution, tampered number plates, using pressure horns, and talking on mobile phone while riding/driving.

"The hiked rate of penalties is certainly going to deter casual offenders. Nobody would want to lose a substantial sum like Rs 2,000 for triple-riding or Rs 1,000 for not wearing helmet," Superintendent of Police, Traffic, Anil Kumar Jha said.

He said the challan figures for the first two days would go further further when it woulf include account of those vehicles challaned on the expressways. Higher traffic penalties have came into effect across the country from September 1 under the Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Bill, 2019.

Driving without a seat-belt now draws a fine of Rs 1,000, up from Rs 100 earlier, whole use of mobile while driving can cost between Rs 1,000 and 5,000. Fine amount on all sorts of violations have gone up drastically. ​

