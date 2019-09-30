Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

134 Killed in Rain-related Incidents across Country, Several Areas Inundated in UP, Bihar

The weather department has forecast a long-delayed withdrawal of Monsoon and more rains for Patna, where several areas still remain submerged due to heavy rainfall.

PTI

Updated:September 30, 2019, 5:54 PM IST
Peoples sit on a makeshift boat to cross the flood-affected area of Sakha Maidan following heavy monsoon rainfall, in Patna, Sunday (PTI)

New Delhi: Several parts of Bihar and Uttar Pradesh were on Monday reeling from floods following incessant showers over the past few days, with the death toll in rain-related incidents mounting to 134 in the country.

The weather department has forecast a long-delayed withdrawal of Monsoon and more rains for Patna, where several areas still remain submerged due to heavy rainfall over the past three days.

The Bihar disaster management department said the state government has urged the air force to send a helicopter for air-dropping of food packets and other relief material in the marooned areas.

Though there was a let up in rainfall in the morning, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted showers later on Monday in the Bihar capital.

In Uttar Pradesh, authorities had to shift about 900 prisoners to other jails after flood waters entered the barracks of the Ballia district jail located near the Ganga river.

Since Thursday, 93 people have died in Uttar Pradesh in rain-related incidents, with the state government on Sunday cancelling leave of officials in view of the situation.

In Jharkhand, three members of a family died in Dumka district after a wall collapsed on them following heavy rains in the region.

Besides these states, as many as 13 deaths were reported on Saturday from Uttarakhand, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan. In Gujarat, three women drowned after their car was swept away at a flooded causeway in Rajkot district on Sunday following heavy rains in several parts of the Saurashtra region.

Back in Bihar, the disaster management department said six deaths have been reported from Gaya district where five persons were killed in a wall collapse while another person drowned in a river which has been in spate because of rains.

In Jehanabad, a three-year-old girl died after a wall of an old house collapsed on her while she was playing.

Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Modi, whose own residence was affected by the deluge, was seen doing the rounds of the city clad in a T-shirt and shorts, and issuing instructions to officials.



