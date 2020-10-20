135 Fresh Coronavirus Cases In UP's Gautam Buddh Nagar

Noida (UP): Uttar Pradesh’s Gautam Buddh Nagar recorded 135 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, pushing the district’s infection tally to 16,172, official data showed. The district’s death toll stayed at 65 with a mortality rate of 0.40 per cent, according to the data released by the UP Health Department for a 24-hour period. On the bright side, 163 more patients got discharged during the period and the overall number of recoveries in the district reached 15,002, sixth highest in the state. The number of active cases came down to 1,105 from 1,133 on Monday, the data showed.

The recovery rate of patients rose slightly to 92.76 per cent from 92.52 per cent on Monday and 91.86 per cent the previous day, according to the statistics. Meanwhile, the number of active cases in UP came down to 30,416 from 31,495 on Monday while the overall recoveries reached 4,22,024 with the death toll linked to COVID-19 climbing to 6,714, the data showed.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor