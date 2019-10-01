135 Test Positive with Dengue in September in Kerala's Thiruvananthapuram

With dengue cases rising steadily, District Medical Officer (DMO) in Thiruvananthapuram has intensified its measures at grassroot level to eradicate breeding grounds of the disease spreading mosquitoes.

Around 135 dengue cases were reported in Thiruvananthapuram in September, which is the highest so far this year. The DMO has decided to initiate emergency measures as well as launch a special mosquito eradication drive at all block panchayats, municipalities, and Corporation to ensure control of spread of disease respective wards.

Thiruvananthapuram DMO has given direction to carry out Indoor Space Spraying (ISS) at houses where dengue cases were found, Deccan Chronicle reported. The official said, "The ward member would be assigned to the job and he or she should ensure that vector control measures are taken at their wards. Asha workers and Junior Primary Health Nurses (JPHN) would visit the house where dengue cases are being reported. Indoor spraying would be done at 15 houses surrounding the house of the dengue patient."

The official further said that many of the institutions and government offices are not observing dry day as directed.

"By next week we will put the drive-in motion. All meetings would be finished by October 4. The situation is a little alarming but fortunately, death cases are not there,” said the official, adding that, "Fogging would be done at all hotspots."

Initial symptoms of dengue include fever and headache and it gradually leads to excruciating pain in joints and muscles, nausea, vomiting, fatigue, soaring of eyes among other. People witnessing any of such symptoms must visit a doctor at the earliest and get the tests done. Dengue patients should take adequate rest and drink a lot of fluids.

