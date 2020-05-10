INDIA

1-MIN READ

139 Indians from Riyadh, 21 from Uzbekistan Brought Back to Delhi: MEA S Jaishankar

Airport staff carry out pre-departure checking of an Air India Express flight bound for UAE to bring back stranded Indian nationals, during the ongoing COVID-19 nationwide lockdown, in Kochi. (Image: PTI)

Airport staff carry out pre-departure checking of an Air India Express flight bound for UAE to bring back stranded Indian nationals, during the ongoing COVID-19 nationwide lockdown, in Kochi. (Image: PTI)

He said the flight which landed from Uzbekistan with Indians as part of Vande Bharat Mission will be carrying back Uzbek nationals and medicines from India to Tashkent.

  • PTI New Delhi
  • Last Updated: May 10, 2020, 11:25 PM IST
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Sunday said 139 Indians from Riyadh and 21 from Uzbekistan have arrived in Delhi. He said the flight which landed from Uzbekistan will be carrying back Uzbek nationals and medicines from India to Tashkent.

"21 Indians from Uzbekistan have just arrived in Delhi on board UZB 3561. The flight will be carrying back Uzbek nationals and Indian medicine assistance to Tashkent. Good work by Team @amb_tashkent under Ambassador @santjha #VandeBharatMission," Jaishankar said in a tweet.

"AI flight 926 from Riyadh carrying 139 Indians has just landed in Delhi. Thank @airindiain, @MoCA_GoI, Bureau of Immigration and Delhi Government for support and cooperation. Kudos to @drausaf & Team @IndianEmbRiyadh #VandeBharatMission," he said in another tweet.

The Indians have been brought back under the government's Vande Bharat Mission.

