English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
'13km in Just 11 minutes': Delhi Green Corridor Helps Transport Liver From Airport to Hospital
The green corridor was established at 6.40 pm from Terminal-3 of the airport to Institute of Liver and Biliary Science Hospital in Vasant Kunj
Representative Image
Loading...
New Delhi: A special green corridor was created in the peak traffic hours by the Delhi Traffic Police to transport a harvested liver from the airport to a city hospital, covering a distance of 13km in just 11 minutes, police said.
The corridor was established at 6.40 pm from Terminal-3 of the airport to Institute of Liver and Biliary Science Hospital in Vasant Kunj, they said. The total distance covered was 13 km and time taken was just 11 minutes which would have otherwise taken around 45 minutes to an hour, Alok Kumar, Joint Commissioner of Police (Traffic) said.
On September 24, the liver was transported from Patna to New Delhi by Jet Airways Flight at Indira Gandhi International Airport, the officer said.
Police said the liver had to be planted into the recipient within four hours of its retrieval from the donor. The patient was suffering from a liver disease and a liver transplant was required for the same.
The corridor was established at 6.40 pm from Terminal-3 of the airport to Institute of Liver and Biliary Science Hospital in Vasant Kunj, they said. The total distance covered was 13 km and time taken was just 11 minutes which would have otherwise taken around 45 minutes to an hour, Alok Kumar, Joint Commissioner of Police (Traffic) said.
On September 24, the liver was transported from Patna to New Delhi by Jet Airways Flight at Indira Gandhi International Airport, the officer said.
Police said the liver had to be planted into the recipient within four hours of its retrieval from the donor. The patient was suffering from a liver disease and a liver transplant was required for the same.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Manual Scavengers Refuse To Take Shit Anymore
-
Tuesday 25 September , 2018
India's Jobless Growth: Unemployment and Bad Jobs
-
Tuesday 25 September , 2018
Rising Petrol Prices: OPEC's Negative Demand Outlook Not Helping
-
Tuesday 25 September , 2018
Know Abhilash Tomy: The Naval Officer Rescued By French Ship
-
Monday 24 September , 2018
Sikkim Airport: All You Need To Know
Manual Scavengers Refuse To Take Shit Anymore
Tuesday 25 September , 2018 India's Jobless Growth: Unemployment and Bad Jobs
Tuesday 25 September , 2018 Rising Petrol Prices: OPEC's Negative Demand Outlook Not Helping
Tuesday 25 September , 2018 Know Abhilash Tomy: The Naval Officer Rescued By French Ship
Monday 24 September , 2018 Sikkim Airport: All You Need To Know
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Priyanka Chopra hanging out with Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi in Italy is BFF Goals
- Virat Kohli Receives the Prestigious Khel Ratna Award
- Poor Man's Jack Sparrow: Twitter Makes Fun of Aamir Khan's First Look From Thugs of Hindostan
- Is Kapil Sharma in a Bangalore Rehab Centre on Twinkle Khanna’s Recommendation?
- 'Not The Other Padukone': Deepika Corrects Newspaper Headline On Younger Sister Anisha
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...